Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Sells $231,312.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

