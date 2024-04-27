Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stock Holdings Raised by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields accounts for approximately 14.7% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 1.43% of Gold Fields worth $185,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,808,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 178,688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 3,279,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,557. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.