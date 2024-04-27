C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,177,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.21% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 556,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,032. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,244.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,091. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

