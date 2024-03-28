Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading 8.1% Higher

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 160,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 607,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Larimar Therapeutics
In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,288.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Larimar Therapeutics
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.