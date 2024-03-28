MGM China Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

MGM China Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MGM China stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

