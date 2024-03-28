MGM China Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.
MGM China Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of MGM China stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.
About MGM China
