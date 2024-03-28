Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 4,219 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 4,894,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,062,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.