RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Grows Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145,021 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 8.6% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $108,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 516,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 192,327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 237,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PBR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,004,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,103,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

