BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.16% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $29,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 2,257,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,110. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,967 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

