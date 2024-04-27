C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,747 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $341,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

