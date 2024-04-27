C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,295 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $48,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 99,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. 4,542,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,245. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

