C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $241.19 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,166 shares during the period. AON comprises about 3.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.41% of AON worth $241,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.69.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $20.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,672. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.14. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

