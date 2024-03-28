WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 39.3% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00132973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008554 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

