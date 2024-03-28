Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 1,437 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.43. 14,405,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,498,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

