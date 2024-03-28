Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PSL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $98.16.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

