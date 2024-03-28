Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PSL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $98.16.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.