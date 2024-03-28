Short Interest in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Declines By 63.6%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.04.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

