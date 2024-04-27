Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 13,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.52. 6,840,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,673. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $504.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

