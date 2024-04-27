The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock remained flat at $61.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,994,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,353. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.