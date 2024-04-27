Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.92% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $226,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 3,071,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

