Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.77. 4,026,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.07 and a 200-day moving average of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

