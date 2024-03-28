Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLIGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 509.4% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

QLI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Qilian International Holding Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

