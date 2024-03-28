Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 509.4% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Qilian International Holding Group Trading Up 13.1 %

QLI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Qilian International Holding Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.