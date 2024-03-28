McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 622,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 2,913.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 36,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

