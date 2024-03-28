Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.97

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 55019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.