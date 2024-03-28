Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.47

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 543097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

