The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Jeannette L. Knudsen Sells 3,200 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -143.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

