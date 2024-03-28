Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 6,120 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 6,784,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,327. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

