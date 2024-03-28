Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

MAIN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 392,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

