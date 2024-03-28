Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

