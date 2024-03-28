Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 19,471,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 18,806,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 142,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verb Technology by 78.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

