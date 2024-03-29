Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.69. 191,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.18.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,300. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

