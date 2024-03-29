Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 360 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,981,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,262. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

