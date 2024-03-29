ERn Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,899 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

