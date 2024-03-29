ERn Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 1.42% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 73,163 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2,770.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 88,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $2,283,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.57. 35,828 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

