FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XIDE remained flat at $30.48 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39.

