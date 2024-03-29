iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE remained flat at $23.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 622,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,460. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 491,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.