iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Plans Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.25. 3,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

