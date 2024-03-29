iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3611 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FIBR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 10.07% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

