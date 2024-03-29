Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

