Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.74. 359,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

