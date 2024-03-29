VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Declares Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MIG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 2,066 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

