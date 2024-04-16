Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACT. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,710,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 900,175 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,645,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AACT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 23,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,612. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

