Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Up 16.1% in March

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 139.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 858,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,945. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

