GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

