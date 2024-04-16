Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 108,465 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 82,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
IIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $24.41.
About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
