Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.60. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 12,496 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

