China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.85. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

