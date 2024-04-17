Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.75

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.75 and traded as high as C$43.12. Finning International shares last traded at C$42.21, with a volume of 212,026 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FTT shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.63.

Finning International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

