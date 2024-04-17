Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) Stock Down 15.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ)
Penn Virginia Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the onshore exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its operations consist primarily of drilling unconventional horizontal development wells, and operating its producing wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field or the Eagle Ford, in South Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ)
- Trading Halts Explained
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.