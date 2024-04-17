iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

