Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $138.84. 114,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,230. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

