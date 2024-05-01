Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 835,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,604. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

